Lexipol Media Group Product Specifications

Website Advertising

Display Ads



Video Ads



Podcast Ads

Product Category Pages



Social Media

Outbound Marketing

Note: If the specification sheet you are looking for is not listed or accessible on this page, please reach out to your Customer Success Manager.

Custom Content

Submission Deadlines

All creative assets must be submitted 14 business days prior to deployment.

prior to deployment. Submit materials to your Lexipol Shared Folder. If you don’t have your Shared Folder, please have materials submitted directly to your Customer Success Manager (CSM).

Submission Guidelines

To ensure smooth processing, please:



Submit all assets in final format by the deadline.

by the deadline. Upload assets to your Lexipol Shared Folder .

. Include destination URLs and clearly label all files .

and . Contact your Customer Success Manager regarding any questions.

Need to Reschedule a Placement?

If you need to change an upcoming placement:

