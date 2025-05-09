Lexipol Media Group Product Specifications
Your Go-To Guide for Digital Marketing Asset Requirements
This platform is here to make your life easier and your campaigns more successful. Inside, you’ll find everything you need to know about submitting creative assets for Lexipol Media Group digital marketing all in one place. Please note - specifications apply across all LMG websites (Police1, Firerescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1), unless otherwise noted. Thank you for working with us!
Website Advertising
Display Ads
Video Ads
Podcast Ads
Product Category Pages
Social Media
Outbound Marketing
- Product Alerts
- Product Bulletin
- Newsletters
- Product Video Bulletin
- Leadership Briefing Newsletter
- Off Duty Newsletter Specs
Note: If the specification sheet you are looking for is not listed or accessible on this page, please reach out to your Customer Success Manager.
Custom Content
Submission Deadlines
- All creative assets must be submitted 14 business days prior to deployment.
- Submit materials to your Lexipol Shared Folder. If you don’t have your Shared Folder, please have materials submitted directly to your Customer Success Manager (CSM).
Submission Guidelines
To ensure smooth processing, please:
- Submit all assets in final format by the deadline.
- Upload assets to your Lexipol Shared Folder.
- Include destination URLs and clearly label all files.
- Contact your Customer Success Manager regarding any questions.
Need to Reschedule a Placement?
If you need to change an upcoming placement:
- Please contact your Customer Success Manager before the creative due date to reschedule placement.
- If the due date passes without confirmation, previously used creative may be repurposed by your CSM.
Contact Us
For any questions or asset submissions, please contact your assigned Customer Success Manager or email: lmgcsm@lexipol.com