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Bodycam Briefings curates body-worn camera footage from real-world incidents across the country. Whether presenting raw footage or offering deeper analysis, the collection is designed to inform, prompt discussion and reinforce practical lessons officers can apply in the field.

BODYCAMS IN THE NEWS
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Body Camera
BWC video shows fatal shooting of Chicago officer by her colleague
Video shows then-officer Carlos Baker firing the shot that killed Officer Krystal Rivera as the two pursued a suspect into an apartment
April 20, 2026 10:34 AM
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Body Camera
BWC: NYPD cop on horseback chases down killer parolee after purse snatch
The suspect, already on lifetime parole for killing a livery cab driver during a botched robbery when she was a teen, was arrested for grand larceny and false personation
April 17, 2026 10:29 AM
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Body Camera
BWC: Man fleeing in U-Haul crashes into oncoming traffic, points gun at Calif. cops before OIS
The suspect surrendered to Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies after barricading himself and pointing a gun at them, prompting them to open fire
April 16, 2026 12:36 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
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Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man claims to be suffering medical emergency during traffic stop, grabs gun before fatal OIS
The man was allegedly holding the vehicle’s driver against her will and had stabbed her the day before; he resisted Chino PD officers, claiming to be suffering a heart problem
April 13, 2026 10:49 AM
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Officer-Involved Shootings
‘You’re gonna have to kill me': Man points gun at Phoenix officers before fatal OIS
The man pulled the gun from beneath his clothing and pointed it at a Phoenix Police officer as he fled, prompting officers to fire shots
March 31, 2026 11:55 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
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Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man barricaded in home shoots Baltimore officer before fatal OIS
The armed suspect barricaded himself with two women and shot an officer before being fatally shot by SWAT
March 31, 2026 11:35 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
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Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Wis. officer fatally shoots suspect while clinging to fleeing tow truck
Video shows the Milwaukee officer ordering the man to exit the truck; he refused and drove away at a high rate of speed as the officer attempted to remove him
March 30, 2026 12:23 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
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Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man grabs Minn. officer’s gun and fires it during struggle before fatal OIS
Rochester officers pleaded with the man to surrender before trying to arrest him by force; he resisted, grabbing an officer’s gun and pulling the trigger while it was still in the holster
March 27, 2026 11:53 AM
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Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Fla. man drives into officer directing traffic before being shot through windshield
Body camera footage shows a Miami police officer clinging to the hood of a vehicle while firing shots at the driver who drove into him
March 25, 2026 11:05 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
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Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Naked man fleeing from Calif. officers tries to attack them with shovel before OIS
Video from the incident shows the suspect initially surrendering to Yuba City officers before resisting, fleeing and arming himself with a shovel
March 23, 2026 10:39 AM
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Body Camera
BWC: Va. officer stops ‘bloodbath,’ fatally shoots man actively stabbing family member
The Fairfax County PD chief says rapid response likely prevented further deaths as officers entered a dark apartment with multiple victims
March 20, 2026 11:53 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
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Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man standing on side of overpass runs at Texas officer with sharp object before OIS
The man was clinging to a barrier on the side of a highway overpass when a Fort Worth PD officer asked him to climb back onto the road; he then ran at the officer with a sharp object
March 17, 2026 11:22 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
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Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man barricaded in hospital parking garage points gun at Dallas SWAT officers before fatal OIS
After more than an hour of negotiation, SWAT officers used tear gas to force the man of his vehicle; he then pointed a gun at officers
March 17, 2026 11:20 AM
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Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Suspect vehicle caught in Grappler yanks cruiser forward, striking 2 Ariz. officers before OIS
The suspect ignored commands to get out of the vehicle and accelerated, dragging a tethered patrol vehicle that hit a Phoenix PD officer and an Arizona DPS trooper
March 16, 2026 12:41 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
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Officer-Involved Shootings
BWC: Man fires gun at Calif. officers during traffic stop before fatal OIS
The man first appeared to cooperate with a San Diego deputy before abruptly rolling up his window and reaching around the vehicle; he then grabbed a gun and fired a shot
March 16, 2026 12:39 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
POLICE1 TACTICAL ANALYSIS
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Officer Safety
Tactical analysis: Officer dragged in vehicle struggle highlights critical decision points
A volatile roadside encounter turns into a fight inside a moving vehicle — where instinct and decision-making collide
March 26, 2026 05:16 PM
 · 
Duane Wolfe
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Officer Safety
Tactical analysis: Semi-truck driver takes off during struggle, officer falls from cab
March 16, 2026 08:20 AM
 · 
Duane Wolfe
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Police Training
Tactical analysis: Officer shoots driver while removing holstered gun during traffic stop
June 24, 2025 10:02 PM
 · 
Duane Wolfe
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Police Training
Tactical analysis: Officer fires after suspect draws gun during foot pursuit
June 24, 2025 12:48 PM
 · 
Duane Wolfe
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Police Training
Tactical analysis: A chainsaw attack in a nursing home offers lessons in perception, stress and decision-making
March 21, 2025 08:59 AM
 · 
Duane Wolfe
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SHOTS FIRED PODCAST

The Shots Fired Podcast, now featured on Police1, brings you powerful stories and reality-based training for the law enforcement community. Join host Kyle Shoberg, a police sergeant, and co-host Mark Redlich, a 14-year police veteran, as they sit down with law enforcement professionals and community leaders to discuss critical issues and strategies in policing. Listen to the Shots Fired Podcast here and watch their YouTube channel.

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On Now
Chicago Cop Fatally Shoots Partner (What Everyone Missed!)
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On Now
Cops Explain Tiger Wood’s Arrest Following Crash
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On Now
ICE Arrest Mother At San Francisco Airport (Media Not Saying This)
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On Now
Austin Mass Shooting: FBI Probes Iran Terror (What Media Missed)
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On Now
Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Cops Reveal What the Media Missed
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On Now
Federal Agents Shooting Alex Pretti in Minneapolis (Media Missed This)
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On Now
Cops Break Down Minneapolis ICE Shooting (Media Missed This)
POLICE1 BREAKDOWNS: SHOTS FIRED PODCAST
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Shots Fired Podcast
‘Shots Fired’ podcast: Breaking down the fatal shooting of Chicago officer by her colleague
A step-by-step review of body camera video examines the moments leading to Officer Krystal Rivera’s death, highlighting lessons on pursuit tactics, doorway entries and officer-down response
April 21, 2026 12:11 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
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Shots Fired Podcast
‘Shots Fired’ podcast: How a principal ‘took the attack to him’ to stop a school shooter
After a former student opened fire inside an Oklahoma high school, “Shots Fired” hosts break down how the principal’s close-range response stopped the attack
April 16, 2026 12:07 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
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Shots Fired Podcast
‘Shots Fired’ podcast: Crowd response, viral video complicate perception of ICE arrest at San Francisco Airport
Hosts Kyle Shoberg and Mark Redlich break down why viral clips without context can shape public opinion and increase danger for law enforcement
March 27, 2026 11:50 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
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Shots Fired Podcast
‘Shots Fired’ podcast: Why the Afroman lawsuit struck a chord with cops
“Shots Fired” hosts broke down the lawsuit tied to a 2022 search warrant at rapper Afroman’s Ohio home, weighing search warrant tactics, privacy expectations and why the case became a viral punchline
March 23, 2026 12:33 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
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Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired podcast: NYPD’s quick response to IEDs thrown outside Mayor Mamdani’s residence
The Shots Fired hosts analyze the rapid NYPD response and the broader security concerns raised by the demonstration outside Gracie Mansion
March 09, 2026 12:11 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Texas Bar Shooting
Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired podcast breaks down Austin mass shooting from a cop’s perspective
How Austin police officers and first responders moved toward gunfire in 57 seconds — and why mindset matters in active violence
March 02, 2026 10:09 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
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Shots Fired Podcast
Shots Fired: Federal agents shooting Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
How crowd dynamics, officer training and real-time decisions shaped the narrative before the investigation began
January 26, 2026 12:57 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck