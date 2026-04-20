Bodycam Briefings curates body-worn camera footage from real-world incidents across the country. Whether presenting raw footage or offering deeper analysis, the collection is designed to inform, prompt discussion and reinforce practical lessons officers can apply in the field.
BODYCAMS IN THE NEWS
Video shows then-officer Carlos Baker firing the shot that killed Officer Krystal Rivera as the two pursued a suspect into an apartment
The suspect, already on lifetime parole for killing a livery cab driver during a botched robbery when she was a teen, was arrested for grand larceny and false personation
The suspect surrendered to Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies after barricading himself and pointing a gun at them, prompting them to open fire
The man was allegedly holding the vehicle’s driver against her will and had stabbed her the day before; he resisted Chino PD officers, claiming to be suffering a heart problem
The man pulled the gun from beneath his clothing and pointed it at a Phoenix Police officer as he fled, prompting officers to fire shots
The armed suspect barricaded himself with two women and shot an officer before being fatally shot by SWAT
Video shows the Milwaukee officer ordering the man to exit the truck; he refused and drove away at a high rate of speed as the officer attempted to remove him
Rochester officers pleaded with the man to surrender before trying to arrest him by force; he resisted, grabbing an officer’s gun and pulling the trigger while it was still in the holster
Body camera footage shows a Miami police officer clinging to the hood of a vehicle while firing shots at the driver who drove into him
Video from the incident shows the suspect initially surrendering to Yuba City officers before resisting, fleeing and arming himself with a shovel
The Fairfax County PD chief says rapid response likely prevented further deaths as officers entered a dark apartment with multiple victims
The man was clinging to a barrier on the side of a highway overpass when a Fort Worth PD officer asked him to climb back onto the road; he then ran at the officer with a sharp object
After more than an hour of negotiation, SWAT officers used tear gas to force the man of his vehicle; he then pointed a gun at officers
The suspect ignored commands to get out of the vehicle and accelerated, dragging a tethered patrol vehicle that hit a Phoenix PD officer and an Arizona DPS trooper
The man first appeared to cooperate with a San Diego deputy before abruptly rolling up his window and reaching around the vehicle; he then grabbed a gun and fired a shot
POLICE1 TACTICAL ANALYSIS
A volatile roadside encounter turns into a fight inside a moving vehicle — where instinct and decision-making collide
SHOTS FIRED PODCAST
The Shots Fired Podcast, now featured on Police1, brings you powerful stories and reality-based training for the law enforcement community. Join host Kyle Shoberg, a police sergeant, and co-host Mark Redlich, a 14-year police veteran, as they sit down with law enforcement professionals and community leaders to discuss critical issues and strategies in policing. Listen to the Shots Fired Podcast here and watch their YouTube channel.
Chicago Cop Fatally Shoots Partner (What Everyone Missed!)
Cops Explain Tiger Wood’s Arrest Following Crash
ICE Arrest Mother At San Francisco Airport (Media Not Saying This)
Austin Mass Shooting: FBI Probes Iran Terror (What Media Missed)
Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Cops Reveal What the Media Missed
Federal Agents Shooting Alex Pretti in Minneapolis (Media Missed This)
Cops Break Down Minneapolis ICE Shooting (Media Missed This)
POLICE1 BREAKDOWNS: SHOTS FIRED PODCAST
A step-by-step review of body camera video examines the moments leading to Officer Krystal Rivera’s death, highlighting lessons on pursuit tactics, doorway entries and officer-down response
After a former student opened fire inside an Oklahoma high school, “Shots Fired” hosts break down how the principal’s close-range response stopped the attack
‘Shots Fired’ podcast: Crowd response, viral video complicate perception of ICE arrest at San Francisco Airport
Hosts Kyle Shoberg and Mark Redlich break down why viral clips without context can shape public opinion and increase danger for law enforcement
“Shots Fired” hosts broke down the lawsuit tied to a 2022 search warrant at rapper Afroman’s Ohio home, weighing search warrant tactics, privacy expectations and why the case became a viral punchline
The Shots Fired hosts analyze the rapid NYPD response and the broader security concerns raised by the demonstration outside Gracie Mansion
How Austin police officers and first responders moved toward gunfire in 57 seconds — and why mindset matters in active violence
How crowd dynamics, officer training and real-time decisions shaped the narrative before the investigation began