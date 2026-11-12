On-demand: Multi-mission robotics for public safety

Content provided by Boston Dynamics

With the introduction of quadrupeds, the traditional “status-quo” for high-risk environments has changed. Modern agencies are increasingly moving towards agile mobile robots to bridge the gap between initial reconnaissance and successful resolution. Spot as a multi-mission platform can be everything from eyes and ears, to intervention. Mission ready in minutes, Spot gathers the forward operating intelligence that incident commanders need to make informed decisions. From ISR to EOD and CBRN, we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible with mobile robots.

Join us as we discuss:



The diverse multi-mission capabilities of the Spot platform.

Strategies for risk assessment and investigation.

Applications for Spot Arm & Integrated sensors in the field.

Examples of Spot in use from leading public safety departments.

Speakers:

L-R: Matt Montecalvo, Vatche Arabian

Matt Montecalvo

Product Manager, Government

Matt “Cupcake” Montecalvo joined Boston Dynamics in April 2023 and instantly began influencing the way in which Spot’s product design and features bring first responder and warfighter needs in mind. Cupcake is a lifelong roboticist who began as an intern at iRobot as a Systems Engineer more than a decade ago and rose through the ranks, completing his career at Teledyne FLIR as the Senior Service Manager in 2023. As the Boston Dynamics Government Product Manager, Cupcake’s contributions extend to training, break fix, solutions and partners.

Vatche Arabian

Applications Expert

Vatche is a Spot applications expert at Boston Dynamics working with customers in public safety and industry. He sees Spot as an indispensable tool for operators tasked with dangerous and critical missions and that it is key to keeping people safe and out of harm’s way.

Register to watch this webinar on demand.