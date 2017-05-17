Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donates equipment to Okla. police

NewsOn6

OWASSO, Okla. — Some Green Country first responders have $42,000 worth of life-saving equipment, thanks to money raised at Firehouse Subs.

BAPD is the recipient of a grant through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, FSPSF announced Tuesday at a media event held at the Firehouse Subs Owasso location.

“It feels great to be able to give back to those who put their lives on the line every day to protect us,” said Meghan Vargas, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation senior manager of foundation development. “People don’t realize first responders oftentimes lack funds needed to purchase necessary equipment. We’re thankful for generous contributions from Firehouse Subs guests that allow us to provide this assistance through the Foundation.”

