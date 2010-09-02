FIVCO task force receives grant funds

Ledger Independent

FRANKFORT — The war against drugs got a boost last week in the amount of $171,000.

On Friday, State Rep. Jill York announced grant funds for the FIVCO Area Drug Enforcement Task Force which serves Lewis, Greenup and Carter counties in York’s district.

The funds were secured through the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, from the Justice Assistance Grant federal funding program and the state funded Law Enforcement Services Fee grant program.

