Grant for vest will help protect Ind. K-9

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A four-legged friend with the New Haven Police Department will be receiving a bullet and stab protective vest after his K9 officer, Jon Wenzel, applied for a grant. The K9, Henry, has worked with the police department for almost two years. Henry is certified as a patrol K9 and certified in narcotics detection.

A non-profit organization from Massachusetts, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. helps set up fundraisers at different places to raise the funds for K9 vests. A dentist’s office out of Massachusetts chose Henry and another dog to raise funds through the Christmas season. With the help from a $2,000 donation, one vest will go to Henry and the other will go to a K9 named Hoki from the North Berwick Police Department.

