IACP Releases Report on Training Needs of Law Enforcement

US DOJ

The International Association of Chiefs of Police has published, “Juvenile Justice Training Needs Assessment: A Survey of Law Enforcement.” The report includes findings from a survey of law enforcement officers across the nation, which identifies the challenges and training needs they face when working with juvenile crime, delinquency, and victimization. Results describe data on department training budgets and needs, juvenile justice operations, and the most pressing juvenile justice issues for the jurisdictions included in the survey.

Resources:

Read highlights from the report at www.theiacp.org/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=8mQmAuMfBI4%3d&tabid=225.

Read the full report at www.theiacp.org/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=Vy2Y7Xk815U%3d&tabid=225