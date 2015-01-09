NC department to use grant for body cams, GPS trackers

By William R. Toler

Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office recently received a grant that will help in the purchase of “equipment and technology that will keep our officers safe and assist them in documenting events that happen and take place in the community,” according to Sheriff James E. Clemmons Jr.

Richmond County commissioners on Monday authorized the sheriff’s office to accept the grant and approved a budget amendment to allocate those funds.

The sheriff’s office received $14,080 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program through the U.S. Department of Justice. Clemmons said possible purchases include body cameras, bulletproof vests and GPS trackers for patrol cars.

