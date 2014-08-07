NY police receive funding for vests

By Rick Miller and Darlene Donohue

Olean Times Herald

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — Three law enforcement agencies in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties will receive state funding for 47 bulletproof vests, state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Tuesday.

In Cattaraugus County, the state will fund half the purchase of 21 bulletproof vests with a grant of $9,450.

Also, the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department will receive $8,339 toward the purchase of 22 vests and the Cuba Police Department will receive $1,900 to help purchase five vests.

