PoliceGrantsHelp to Present at GovSec Conference and Expo

SAN FRANCISCO – PoliceGrantsHelp, the leading online grant information and assistance resource for law enforcement, has announced that two members of its team will be presenting at the upcoming 2011 GovSec conference and expo.

The PoliceGrantsHelp team of Denise Schlegel, Senior Grant Writer, and Sarah Wilson, Grants Manager, will be teaching a session on Wednesday, March 30th from 10:30am time to 12:30pm time. The session will be called Grants: Preparing your Department to Submit a Winning Application and will be focused on providing Chiefs and their top management the tools, resources and sound business practices needed to develop and submit a competitive winning grant application.

The GovSec conference and expo will be held from March 29-31, 2011, in Washington DC. The trends and tactics used to protect information, critical infrastructure and public safety will be at the forefront of four tracks of educational sessions.

The paid conference agenda includes keynote addresses by top officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Division. The majority of the conference, including keynote addresses, four educational tracks and networking events will take place before the trade expo opens, in order to eliminate the need for attendees to have to choose between attending sessions and visiting the trade show.

“We are looking forward to this event. The GovSec conference is a great opportunity to speak directly to law enforcement agencies about grants,” said Sarah Wilson. “We appreciate the chance to present on issues and concerns they have as it relates to grants as well as give them ways to learn about what it takes to successfully acquire grant funding and assistance for their department.”

PoliceGrantsHelp has assisted a number of departments seeking assistance in securing grant funding. In addition to comprehensive grant news and information, PoliceGrantsHelp offers departments a wide range of grant services, including customized grant research, writing and reviews to ensure that the department’s grant submissions are optimized for success.

For more information on PoliceGrantsHelp.com or to get assistance with a grant for your department, visit www.policegrantshelp.com/about.

About PoliceGrantsHelp.com

PoliceGrantsHelp.com‘s mission is to provide law enforcement and members of the first responder community with a comprehensive resource for police grants information and assistance. PoliceGrantsHelp features the most extensive law enforcement grant database ever created, with a library of information not only for federal grant programs, but also state, local and corporate grant opportunities.

PoliceGrantsHelp features a grant database that allows users to spend less time searching for grants and more time on research and grant writing. PoliceGrantsHelp.com also offers users a multitude of grant assistance tools such as: research guidance, grant writing and review, grant resources, tools, news, and much more.

About GovSec featuring U.S. Law Enforcement

The Government Security Expo & Conference (GovSec) takes a comprehensive approach to securing our nation and its critical infrastructure by addressing the convergence of physical security, cyber security and law enforcement. This combination provides security professionals and first responders with the necessary insights, tools and tactics to protect their communities and our nation. U.S. Law Enforcement at GovSec provides the newest tools, tactics and technologies for law enforcement on the federal, state and local level to protect their communities and critical infrastructure from domestic and international terrorism, and natural and accidental disasters, while serving as the first line of defense in homeland security and as a partner in terrorism investigations. For more information, visit www.govsecinfo.com.