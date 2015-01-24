SD cops get funding for body cams

Argus Leader

VERMILLION, S.D. — Money from the Drug Control Fund will help authorities in Vermillion get body cameras and bring tasers to the Brookings area sheriff’s department.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Vermillion Police Department will now be equipping themselves with body-worn police cameras during drug investagations thanks to a $27,348 award.

Attorney General Marty Jackley said the award will help law enforcement in drug control and apprehension, in a news release.

“The Drug Control Fund allows law enforcement to combat controlled substance abuse by funding local programs with monies seized from drug arrests,” Jackley said. “If a local law enforcement agency determines that body-worn cameras will assist then I support partnering with the use of monies derived from criminal profits and activities.”

