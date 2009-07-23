Update on federal Commercial Equipment Direct Assistance Program (CEDAP)

The Commercial Equipment Direct Assistance Program (CEDAP) provides funding for emergency response equipment and related training.

FEMA has announced that due to budget shortfalls, the agency will not be accepting new applications for FFY09 CEDAP funding. Instead, in an effort to get as much equipment out to the responder community as quickly as possible, applications submitted in 2008 will be considered for any available FFY09 funds. Only those 2008 applicants that met eligibility requirements and that were not awarded funds last year will be considered for 2009 funding.

It is anticipated that these new awards will be announced sometime in August. Because this is not a program administered through WI-OJA, any questions should be directed to the Centralized Scheduling and Information Desk (CSID) at 1-800-368-6498 or by e-mail to askcsid@dhs.gov.