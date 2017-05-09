Va. police department receives grant for life-saving overdose medication

By Blake Stowers

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph

TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department received a grant from Kaleo Pharmaceutical for approximately $18,600 for a life-saving overdose medication.

“This is a medication called Naloxone that reverses the effects of someone who’s overdosed on an opioid drug,” Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said. “This is something we’ve been trying to get for a long time. If someone has overdosed and we get a call usually we’re going to be the first one’s there on that call, then the officer will be able to take this, pop it open, it gives the instructions. You heard the instructions being read out. Put it in their thigh. Almost immediately, it will reverse the effects of that opioid drug.”

A demonstration was given by the sheriff’s department on how to use the life-saving medication.

