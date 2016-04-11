Victims of crime may receive funding

By Monica Vaughan

Appeal Democrat

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Victims of human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault, as well as non-English-speaking victims of crime, may find new help with state monetary assistance to cope with difficult times.

Changes to who can receive funds from the state Victim Compensation Program have recently been implemented in an attempt to reduce barriers to dispersal and increase the number of victims who receive assistance.

Most local victims who apply to receive state program funding are successful (93 percent in Sutter County and 89 percent in Yuba County). In 2015, a total of 588 Yuba-Sutter residents received $373,183 in assistance from the program to help cover the costs of being a victim, including mental health services to deal with trauma caused by victimization or funeral expenses after the unexpected loss of a loved one by homicide.

