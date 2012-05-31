National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and Modern City Entertainment to Create Heroes Behind the Badge Documentary

Film will detail the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers and their familiar

Washington, DC — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and Modern City Entertainment are teaming up to create Heroes Behind the Badge, a moving documentary about the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers across America.

Set for release in fall 2012, Heroes Behind the Badge will feature stories about some of the brave men and women of law enforcement who have put their lives on the line and survived, as well as those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Filmed throughout the U.S., Heroes Behind the Badge will highlight the lives of four fallen officers and the enormous impact their passing has had on their family members, colleagues, and community.

The film will also feature the stories of three officers who narrowly escaped their assailants. These living legends will share their personal insights about how their near-fatal encounters have affected their lives.

Produced in partnership with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Heroes Behind the Badge will also highlight the National Police Week events held in Washington, DC, including the annual May 13th Candlelight Vigil—where the names of fallen officers added to the Memorial each year are read aloud and formally dedicated—and the annual National Peace Officers Memorial Day service held at the U.S. Capitol on May 15.

One of the film’s producers, Bill Erfurth, is a retired Lieutenant of the Miami-Dade Police Department and a 25-year law enforcement veteran. For Erfurth, the project is a labor of love that he believes will create awareness about what it really means to walk the thin blue line.

“I’m excited to be working with Bill—a longtime supporter of the Memorial Fund and a talented film producer—on this project that will raise public awareness about the service and sacrifice law enforcement officers make each day across our nation,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

To keep abreast of the project status and to add your name to a pre-order list, visit the film’s official website: www.HeroesBehindtheBadge.com or follow on Facebook:www.facebook.com/HeroesBehindtheBadge.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Founded in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,298 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, collections, research, and education. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

About Modern City Entertainment

Modern City Entertainment is a south Florida-based production company comprised of an innovative, aggressive, entrepreneurial group of film industry professionals brought together to exploit the opportunities in the burgeoning Independent film industry. Brought on by advances in technology, rapidly expanding distribution channels and an insatiable appetite for new product by audiences of all genres, the indie film niche represents one of the fastest growing industries in the world. The demand for viable, reasonably budgeted, “mainstream independent” films - the films that we at Modern City Entertainment look to develop, acquire, produce and distribute - is growing worldwide and consequently the market demand for a boutique such as that at Modern City Entertainment Inc. exists like never before. To learn more about the film, visit:www.HeroesBehindtheBadge.com