New Jersey State Police Trooper Jaime Ablett Receives Officer of the Month Award

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has announced the selection of Trooper Jaime Ablett, of the New Jersey State Police, as the recipient of its Officer of the Month Award for August 2013.

Located in the nation’s capital, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers. The Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award Program began in 1996 and recognizes federal, state, and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary law enforcement service and devotion to duty.

Trooper Ablett, along with the other Officer of the Month Award winners for 2013, will be honored at a special awards luncheon in Washington, DC, in May 2014, during National Police Week. In addition, their stories of heroism and service will be featured in the Memorial Fund’s annual calendar.

Key Facts

At approximately 5:10 pm on Friday, April 5, 2013, Trooper Ablett was on his way home after completing a shift at the New Jersey State Police Marine Services station in Atlantic City. After a long day searching for a missing boater off the shores of Cape May, Trooper Ablett was looking forward to a quiet evening.



Heading westbound on Route 30, Trooper Ablett came upon a crash involving an overturned vehicle in a retention pond. All he could see were the rear wheels of the car sticking out of the water and, as he exited his vehicle, he heard someone screaming for help. He called dispatch for assistance and jumped into the frigid water.



Mr. Luis Roselli—a good samaritan who was nearby when the crash occurred—was already assisting the first victim, the driver who had made it out of the vehicle on his own. Together Trooper Ablett and Mr. Roselli entered the cold water and worked quickly to extricate two more unconscious victims from the vehicle and bring them to shore.

The last victim, a pregnant female, was unable to unbuckle her seat belt, and neither rescuer was sure that he could get her out in time. The two men worked frantically to keep her head above water. When emergency responders arrived, a responder gave Mr. Roselli a sharp knife that he used to cut the young woman’s seat belt to get her out of the vehicle.



All four victims were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for undisclosed injures. There is little doubt that the three people trapped inside the submerged vehicle survived due to the quick actions of Trooper Ablett and Mr. Roselli.

Trooper Ablett, a nine-year law enforcement veteran, said that all New Jersey troopers are trained to perform similar rescues and that any trooper would have acted in the same manner. He also expressed thanks to Mr. Roselli for being a good samaritan.

Supporting Quotes

According to Christopher Burgos, President of the State Trooper Fraternal Association of New Jersey, “Trooper Ablett’s actions exemplify the finest qualities of the law enforcement profession and the New Jersey State Police. The fact that this occurred while he was off-duty highlights those qualities even more.”

“The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is honored to present Trooper Ablett of the New Jersey State Police with our Officer of the Month Award for August 2013,” said Craig W. Floyd, Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO. “His quick thinking and swift action undoubtedly saved the lives of the three passengers struggling to exit the overturned vehicle,” he said. “He is most deserving of this month’s Officer of the Month Award.”

For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award, visit www.LawMemorial.org/OTM.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Founded in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,981 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, comprehensive collection of historical and contemporary artifacts, extensive resources for research, and diverse educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org

The Police Unity Tour is the official sponsor of the Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award Program.