ALTAMA, “The World’s Most Recognized Name in Military Footwear,” Celebrates 40 Years With A New Forward Direction In Technology And Comfort

ATLANTA, GA - For 40 consecutive years, ALTAMA has been a prime contractor to the US Department of Defense, supplying a wide range of military specification footwear to thousands of military personnel worldwide. From the jungles in Vietnam to the deserts in Iraq, ALTAMA Footwear has been protecting the feet of Allied Soldiers while constantly anticipating and adapting our products to maximize their performance in various environments.

We are committed to applying our extensive knowledge of designing and producing high performance combat footwear to the law enforcement and public safety footwear markets. ALTAMA has developed 3 series of tactical boots with a new level of comfort in mind. The LITESpeed, EXOSpeed II and Ortho-TacX® Series have been developed with some of the most technical and high end materials on the market today. These lightweight, heat resistant styles are focused on ultimately reducing fatigue and enhancing on-the-job performance. The sole designs are ideal for law enforcement and military tactical applications.

Within the last year, ALTAMA has also introduced a new line of tactical assault boots. The Hoplite® Series is designed to exceed the needs of the most well trained fighting force the world has ever known. The Tan Desert 8” Hoplite® style 5788 is currently worn in the field with the US Army.

ALTAMA proudly continues its ongoing commitment to the development of serious military / combat boots and comfort footwear for the armed forces. The Panamoc will make its debut this fall, as ALTAMA’s new after-duty or recreational comfort shoe designed specifically for military personnel. The Panamoc Collection is built to our usual high quality standards providing superior durability, slip resistance, traction and comfort.

For more information regarding ALTAMA Footwear, please visit our website at www.ALTAMA.com.

You may also contact us directly by emailing customerservice@altama.com.

