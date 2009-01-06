Factory Seconds Now Available from www.Haix.com

HAIX® North America would like to announce the new addition of a factory seconds page to our website. You can now purchase HAIX® factory seconds at 50% off retail direct from www.haix.com.

HAIX® factory seconds are boots which have minor cosmetic flaws in the material or finish that do not meet the strict HAIX® standards for manufacturer firsts. These flaws do not affect the wearability or functionality of the boots. Each boot will be marked as a factory second and is not eligible for the HAIX® manufacturer warranty. Limited quantities will be available so sizes may be limited per style. All factory second sales are final.