HAIX Announces the Release of the All New GSG9-S

Lexington, KY - HAIX®, a leading manufacturer of innovative and high quality law enforcement, fire fighting, and rescue footwear, announces the release of the new GSG9-S for SWAT and Tactical use. The GSG9-S was developed in cooperation with police and SWAT teams and features an all new design to fulfill the many varying needs of tactical officers and was named after the elite unit of the German Federal Police, GSG9.

The 8” GSG9-S is constructed with HAIX’s new Sun Reflect leather that reduces the heating effect of the leather by direct sunlight while at the same time providing leather that is water resistant and breathable. The GSG9-S is lightweight with a modern “slim” design, minimal seaming on the inside leg, and abrasion resistant fabric for fast roping. The waterproof leather and nylon upper is both breathable and flame resistant. The CROSSTECH® inner liner features the HAIX® Secura LinerTM which will never pull out or wrinkle up over time and offers additional protection from chemicals and bodily fluids. The GSG9-S also features Kevlar built into the sole for additional protection from punctures. A solid, lightweight, and comfortable lace-up boot for the ultimate police professional.

About HAIX®:

HAIX® is a producer of functional and innovative footwear. Our high-tech products fulfill the highest requirements regarding function, quality and design. HAIX® is committed to providing the market with the best footwear for the fire services, rescue and law enforcement industries. HAIX® is quality from Germany.

