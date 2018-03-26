Black Lightning protects law enforcement personnel from accidental fentanyl exposure

PITTSFIELD, N.H. — Atlantic Safety Products, Inc. is pleased to announce that their Black Lightning Nitrile Glove passed chemical permeation testing of fentanyl per ASTM Standard D 6978. The test is conducted for 240 minutes and there was no material breach during this time.

Fentanyl and its analogues are designed to be absorbed into the body by means of ingestion, contact with mucous membranes, inhalation and via transdermal transmission. Two to three milligrams of the drug, approximately the amount of 5 to 7 grains of table salt, will induce respiratory depression or arrest and possibly death.

The design of the drug puts Law Enforcement and First Responder personnel at risk every time they conduct a search or respond to a medical emergency. According to the National Center on Health Statistics, 2016 data shows over a 500% increase in deaths from fentanyl and its analogues.

Atlantic Safety Products, Inc. is a family owned and operated company. They have provided superior hand protection for over 30 years under the Lightning, InTouch and Lighthouse brands.