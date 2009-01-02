5.11’s Pull-on Company Boot Features a Smooth, Sleek Look

If you need a sturdy, well-fitting boot without lace-ups or a side zip, check out the ultra-comfortable Company Boot from 5.11 Tactical®. Smooth, clean lines make these boots an excellent choice for casual or office wear, and they look great with 5.11’s Covert Khaki pants for undercover assignments. Company Boots feature heavy-gauge, 2.2-mm full-grain leather uppers that are triple-stitched; the toes are abrasion resistant and polishable. The reinforced elastic on each side is internally finished with leather for comfort and durability – and includes a small ankle pocket that’s great for stashing a back-up handcuff key.

Also included are 5.11’s unique stay-flat pull-tabs to help your pant hem stay in place. One of 21 boot styles available from 5.11 Tactical, non-metallic Company Boots (from $89.99) include 5.11’s Shock Mitigation System™ and an oil & slip resistant, quiet outsole. Also available is the Company CST Boot (from $99.99), which features a composite shank and ASTMF 2413.05-rated Composite Safety Toe. All 5.11 footwear comes with a mail-in coupon for a free pair of best-selling 5.11 Tactical®socks valued at $12.99. Special bonus offer: for a limited time (January 1, 2009 through March 31, 2009), you can receive a free pair of 5.11 Black Ripstop TDU Pants valued at $39.99 by mail-in coupon with the purchase of any pair of 5.11 boots.

Visit www.511tactical.com today to find your nearest 5.11 Dealer, where you can try on 5.11’s wide selection of premium footwear, outerwear and clothing.

About 5.11 Tactical Series®

Located in Modesto, California, 5.11 Tactical Series creates innovative, user-required products that enhance the safety, speed and performance of law enforcement, military and fire/EMS professionals. Built on a foundation of durability, quality and value, 5.11 Tactical’s team of more than 150 employees leads the industry in delivering functionally innovative gear, head to toe. The company was ranked #211 on the 2007 Inc. 500 list. Learn more about 5.11’s best-selling tactical clothing, station wear, uniforms, outerwear, footwear and accessories at www.511tactical.com.

