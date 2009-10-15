Elbeco Incorporated recognized for its support of the National Law Enforcement Museum

Reading PA. — Elbeco Incorporated of Reading, Pennsylvania received national recognition for its commitment and financial support of the National Law Enforcement Museum at a fund raising reception held in Denver, Colorado on October 4th.

At the recent International Police Chief’s convention held in Denver, CO, Rikki Klieman, serving as emcee for the evening’s event, and Craig Floyd, chairman and chief executive officer of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, presented David Lurio, President of Elbeco, with an award recognizing the company for its support. The reception, attended by many of the police chiefs from major U.S. cities, has been part of a national fund raising effort that has raised over $40 million to date.

Ms. Klieman is television anchor, legal analyst, trial attorney, actor and best-selling author. Since 1994 she has been an anchor at the Courtroom Television Network as well as a legal analyst for the CBS Early Show, the NBC Today Show and the E! Network. She also is the wife of Chief Bratton, chief of the Los Angeles police department.

The National Law Enforcement Museum will be a unique cultural institution that will focus on the history of U.S. law enforcement and educate the people of America and the world about the crucial role members of this profession play in protecting our communities and safeguarding our democracy and our freedoms. The museum, to be located in the heart of our nation’s capital, is slated to break ground in the summer of 2010 and open its doors in late 2011.



Elbeco Incorporated has been manufacturing uniforms for Police, Fire, EMS, Postal, Tactical, and Transportation personnel for over 100 years. With over 350 union-represented associates, the company is America’s premier and largest manufacturer of union-made uniforms, supplying over 17,000 agencies and private companies across the U.S. and Canada. Elbeco services the uniform needs of this professional community through its network of over 500 authorized dealers. Additional information about Elbeco Incorporated and its products can be found at www.elbeco.com.