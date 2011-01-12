Gloves For Professionals Introduces its 900 Soft Shell Duty Glove

GFP is excited to introduce its 900 Soft Shell Duty Glove. The glove provides the durability and usability for all tactical work while delivering a sleek look. With a specialized griptrax palm and pre- articulated fingers the glove allows for maximum dexterity and a natural fit. Ideal features for handling a weapon. In addition to this the “ SSD 900” provides a wind and water resistant liner with a 40 gram Thinsulate™ lining enhancing warmth and durability. The Scotchlite overlay on the back the hand has also been for added safety and style.

“We understand the need for products that are functional and stylish and that’s how we have designed the SSD 900. Prior to making any products we speak extensively with our law enforcement customers about what their needs are, and then we make gloves that fit those needs. The SSD 900 is a result of this and the reviews have been great! It’s an all-weather glove and also an all-purpose glove.” Said John Siko Vice President of Product Development

As a recent wear test officer stated: “It’s not easy to find a warm glove that also allows for enough dexterity to handle a weapon. The SSD 900 answers the call in all areas.”

To see more about GFP Gloves, a Finger Fashions Company, or to find a dealer near you please go online to www.gfpgloves.com.