Perfection Uniforms Garners UNIVATOR for Fifth Consecutive Year

Brentwood, Tenn.--The uniform world’s leading innovative manufacturer has done it again. On February 25th, UniformMarket announced this year’s winners for its highly coveted UNIVATOR award, which has been given annually for the past seven years and is considered the industry’s highest honor. The UNIVATOR recognizes the industry’s finest for innovative achievements in creations, ideas, and services. 2011 marks Perfection Uniforms’ fifth consecutive win, this time in the New Product Innovation category.

Thanks to a new patented clip knife pocket design, Perfection’s best-selling MTX-EcoSeries poly/cotton cargo pant is even more user-friendly. The pocket is incorporated into the center pleat on the outside of the cargo pocket to allow the officer easier access to a clip knife, particularly during emergency situations. Rather than fumble around for the knife in the front pocket or inside the cargo (both of which are commonly used to store clip knives), precious seconds are saved because the knife can be in hand with one quick motion. In addition to being highly functional, the pocket is discreet. It complements Perfection’s other EGC (Ergonomic Garment Construction) System features such as the hidden gusset in the crotch and the adjustable waistband; all EGC features blend seamlessly into any existing uniform programs.

Steve Gilkeson, Owner/CMO of Perfection Uniforms and the visionary behind the company’s cutting edge innovations, says, “We extend our gratitude to UniformMarket for honoring us with this award, and we also thank our customers for providing us with constructive feedback. The men and women who wear these uniforms are really the driving force behind our design process.”

Last year, Perfection’s MTX-EcoSeries won the UNIVATOR award for Best Eco-Friendly Law Enforcement Product. Made with REPREVE recycled polyester-- a unique combination of post-consumer and post-industrial waste and third party certified for recycled content claims by Scientific Certification Systems (SCS)-- each MTX-EcoSeries garment conserves the equivalent of a quart of gasoline and diverts four to five 16 ounce plastic bottles from oceans and landfills. Now, given the success of the clip knife pocket’s appearance in MTX-EcoSeries trousers, Perfection Uniforms plans to introduce the design to cargo pants in other series such as the poly/rayon StratusSeries and the poly/wool SupernaturalSeries.

REPREVE is a trademark of Unifi, Inc. and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and with others.

About Perfection Uniforms

Perfection Uniforms is one of the fastest growing uniform companies in the U.S. and Canada. They have been recognized by Apparel magazine as one of the “Top 50 Most Innovative Companies” and have garnered the industry-coveted UNIVATOR Award (given by UniformMarket) for the past five years. In 2009, the manufacturer was recognized in their home state’s publication BusinessTN as one of the fastest growing companies in Tennessee and has also gained notoriety abroad in Monocle magazine. Perfection is represented exclusively through a select network of valued dealers.