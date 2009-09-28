Perfection Uniforms Named to Business TN Magazine’s List of Hot 100 Tennessee Companies

(Brentwood, TN) – Perfection Uniforms, a Brentwood-based manufacturer that proudly outfits Police, Fire, EMS, and DNR agents, has made Business TN magazine’s list of Hot 100 Fastest Growing Companies.

Perfection Uniforms is a relatively young business, yet according to Steve Gilkeson (Executive Vice President), that has not stopped the company from garnering major recognition. In six years of operation, Perfection has already garnered UniformMarket’s industry-coveted Univator Award for innovation three consecutive years. In addition, it is the only uniform company to appear alongside other giants such as Adidas on Apparel magazine’s recent list of Top 50 Most Innovative Companies.

Perfection Uniforms prides itself on incorporating image and performance into each garment. While the manufacture of uniforms is a traditional industry which usually sees little change, Gilkeson has managed to seamlessly blend new technologies into existing agency programs. For instance, Perfection’s MTX-ECO Series line of poly/cottons boasts such features as water repellency on the fabric’s surface and wicking ability on the inside. Just as impressive, the trademarked Creaset (R) permanent sleeve crease enables the wearer to effortlessly maintain a crisp image all day long.

Perfection Uniforms outfits various U.S. departments and agencies, including:

• Chicago Police & Fire Departments

• Dallas/Fort Worth Airport Security

• Detroit Police Department

• Houston Police Department

• Michigan Department of Natural Resources

• Philadelphia Police & Fire Departments

• Washington, D.C. EMS

• West Virginia Juvenile Services, Regional Jails & Corrections



Perfection Uniforms has also seen an increase in demand from Canada as well; they currently outfit the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

When deciding on its Hot 100 honorees, Business TN takes into account such factors as “year to year revenue growth, employee growth, growth as compared to specific industry averages, and growth prospects in the coming years.” In just the last three years, Perfection has enjoyed a 40% increase in revenue.

So what is the secret to the company’s growth? Steve Gilkeson says “innovation.” Perfection’s current initiative was first announced in April 2009 at the NAUMD show in Las Vegas: The company is going eco-responsible by manufacturing uniforms with the use of fibers made from 100% recycled polyester. “Not only does it serve a dual purpose of keeping trash out of landfills and decreasing oil consumption,” says Gilkeson, “but quite simply, it’s the right thing to do. It’s the responsible use of taxpayer funds.”

Perfection Uniforms wishes to thank Business TN for naming them to the Hot 100 list. “Perfection Uniforms is proud to be a home grown Tennessee company,” says Gilkeson. “Our recognized market leadership and positive market share growth are evidence of the dedication, resourcefulness, and passion of our Tennesse based team. It is as a team that we succeed.”

ABOUT PERFECTION UNIFORMS

Perfection Uniforms, based in Brentwood, TN, is one of the fastest growing uniform companies in the U.S. and Canada, and our uniforms are represented exclusively by the Unison Marketing Group (www.unisonmarketingusa.com) through a select network of valued, full service dealers. For more information, please visit www.perfectionuniforms.com, e-mail customerservice@perfectionuniforms.com, or call 1.800.476.4964.