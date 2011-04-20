Perfection Uniforms Relocates to a New, Larger Location

Brentwood, TN – Perfection Uniforms, previously headquartered in Brentwood, TN, has moved to a brand new facility at 119 Seaboard Lane, Suite 114, in Franklin, TN. The new location boasts 40% more space for offices and warehousing and will better serve both employees and customers.

Perfection Uniforms is a relatively young company and known as the leading innovative uniform manufacturer. Since opening its doors in May 2002, Perfection has received numerous accolades both in and out of the uniform industry, winning various UNIVATOR Awards and appearing in prestigious publications such as Apparel magazine, MadeToMeasure, Monocle, and BusinessTN.

In August 2010, the company celebrated new ownership, as it was acquired by SteveCo (a holding company controlled by Steven D. Olesky and Steven M. Gilkeson).

“This relocation is one more opportunity that enables us to realize our full potential,” says Olesky.

Gilkeson adds, “We’ve been carefully expanding our product line to meet our customers’ needs. Having more space will accommodate our continued growth.”

Although Perfection Uniforms specializes primarily in public safety garments, the company has recently started to outfit departments of natural resources, transit companies, and other types of agencies. In 2009, they unveiled eco-responsible uniforms— presenting an unprecedented choice to environmentally conscious agencies such as Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Perfection encourages individuals to try their garments through a complimentary agency wear test program. If you are interested in securing a wear test for your department, please call Mark Hendershot, Business Development Manager, at 615-788-9967.

About Perfection Uniforms

Perfection Uniforms is one of the fastest growing uniform companies in the U.S. and Canada. The company is represented exclusively by a team of sales representatives and through a select network of valued dealers.