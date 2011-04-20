Perfection Uniforms Welcomes a New Business Development Manager

Brentwood, TN – Perfection Uniforms, the leading innovative manufacturer of uniforms for police, fire, EMS, and other organizations, is pleased to introduce Mark Hendershot as a Business Development Manager. Mark will be personally visiting departments and agencies throughout the U.S. and Canada to speak with them about their uniform programs and to extend an invitation for Perfection’s complimentary agency wear test program.

Mark’s diverse background makes him a trusted resource for customers: he earned a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from Grand Valley State University before working as a police officer for seven years. He has dedicated the past 20 years to serving two of Michigan’s largest public safety retailers as an outside sales representative.

“That experience allowed me the opportunity to work closely with Federal, State, and local municipalities,” says Mark. “Now, in addition to calling on various departments, I also look forward to working with our network of Valued Dealers.”

“We are excited about the experience and leadership that Mark is bringing to the company,” says Steve Gilkeson, Owner/CMO. “Already, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to connect with our dealers and their customers, and they appreciate his common sense approach in helping them to solve problems.”

If you work in public safety or for a department of natural resources and would like to learn more about securing a wear test for your agency, please contact Mark directly at 615-788-9967.

About Perfection Uniforms

Perfection Uniforms is one of the fastest growing uniform companies in the U.S. and Canada. The company is represented exclusively by a team of sales representatives and through a select network of valued dealers.