Perfection Uniforms Welcomes Two New Rep Groups: Midwest Public Safety Sales and Hartley- Wohlleber & Associates, Inc.

Brentwood, TN - Perfection Uniforms, innovative manufacturer of garments for police, fire, ems, transit, departments of natural resources, and other agencies, proudly announces the hire of two new rep groups.

Midwest Public Safety Sales (MPSS), comprised of Keith Kleis, Gary Bruno, and Zak Wilson, brings 17 years of law enforcement knowledge, 6 years of manufacturing, 3 years install experience, and over 15 years in sales/marketing.

Kleis left a successful 17 year law enforcement career to begin his own manufacturing company which designed and produced nylon products. He founded MPSS in 2000 and covers Michigan and Indiana for Perfection Uniforms.

Bruno brings more than 10 years of experience as a law enforcement officer to the police equipment sales industry, in which he’s been involved since 1998. An alumni of Ohio’s Otterbein College, Bruno also attended SWAT and SNIPER school during his time in law enforcement. He promotes Perfection Uniforms in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Wilson joined MPSS after garnering 3 years of experience as a vehicle upfitter for the city of Columbus, Ohio and has expanded his focus to lend a fresh perspective to the uniform market. Wilson represents Perfection Uniforms in Ohio and West Virginia.

Hartley-Wohlleber & Associates, Inc. (HWA) an independent, employee-owned sales and marketing agency, is based in Texas. Jamie Hartley, president of HWA, is a native of St. Louis, MO. He holds a degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University and covers Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and the northern parts of Texas for Perfection Uniforms.

In the fall of 1997, Hartley co-founded HWA with Bob Wohlleber. Bob Wohlleber hails from Liverpool, New York and has been involved with sales/marketing for over 38 years. Wohlleber represents Perfection Uniforms in Houston and the eastern Texas region.

Kent Ricketts is HWA’s only native Texan and has been with the agency for 13 years. Ricketts speaks fluent Spanish, making him a valuable asset to customers in southern Texas and Puerto Rico.

Steve Gilkeson, Owner/CMO of Perfection Uniforms, says, “This expansion of our sales team further strengthens our ability to serve our customers. We are fortunate to have them aboard.”

About Perfection Uniforms

Perfection Uniforms is one of the fastest growing uniform companies in the U.S. and Canada. They have been recognized by Apparel magazine as one of the “Top 50 Most Innovative Companies” and have garnered the industry-coveted Univator Award (given by UniformMarket) for the past three years. In 2009, the manufacturer was recognized in their home state’s publication BusinessTN as one of the fastest growing companies in Tennessee and has also gained notoriety abroad in Monocle magazine. Perfection is represented through a select network of valued dealers. For more information, visit www.perfectionuniforms.com or call 1-800-476-4964.