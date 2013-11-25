SWAT Life to Develop Shirts for the National Tactical Officer Association

The NTOA and SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity “Stack Up”

Central Florida: What does the biggest and best tactical officer association in the world need? Products developed by the best tactical apparel company. This is what you have when the NTOA and SWAT Life come together: Two companies with the same mindset ― support of and for tactical teams and their families ― both founded by the very tactical officers they represent. The NTOA, founded in 1983, has set the standard for training, educating and professionalizing the tactical community for the last 30 years.

Coming soon to an NTOA event near you: NTOA apparel developed by SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity. SWAT Life has developed custom shirt designs for the NTOA and its members.

For more information about the National Tactical Officer Association and everything it has to offer, go to: www.ntoa.org.

Statements

“I have been a member of the NTOA since joining my agency’s SWAT Team. To now play a small part of best tactical organization of its kind anywhere ― all the while giving back to the tactical community ― is an honor. Working with this group of professionals is humbling. We look forward to growing this relationship for years to come.” Cleyton Bray, CEO SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity.

Apparel Availability

The new NTOA apparel will be available at their upcoming events and online store. Event dates and the online store can be found at: www.NTOA.org.

Learn more about SWAT Life: Brothers for Adversity and how they can develop custom apparel for you, and more, at www.swatlifebrothers.com.