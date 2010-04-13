Tru-Spec® 24-7™ Polo Shirts On Sale for a Limited Time

(Marietta, Georgia) TRU-SPEC® has announced a special limited time promotion on its popular 24-7 Series™ polo shirts. April 15th through Memorial Day only, the retail price on men’s and women’s short sleeve polos will be just $19.95 . Regular MSRP is $33.95. The special price will be available through participating Tru-Spec dealers.

TRU-SPEC’s ultra-comfortable 24-7 Series™ polo shirt easily crosses the line between on-duty and off-duty wear. It’s made from two amazing fabrics:

- A unique 40% polyester pique knit treated with Tru-Dri™ moisture wicking technology that pulls moisture away from the body;

- A lightweight, tightly knit 60% combed cotton that stays neat and wrinkle-free 24-7.

Both men’s and women’s styles are available and both are loaded with special features that ensure maximum on-duty, off-duty comfort, fit and function.

Men’s short sleeve polos available in sizes XS-4XL in White, Black, Navy, Range Red, Silver Tan, Academy Blue and Heather Grey. Women’s short sleeve polos are available in ladies’ sizes XS-2XL in Black, Navy and Heather Grey.