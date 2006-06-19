TRU-SPEC Introduces New TRU (TACTICAL RESPONSE UNIFORM), A Product Improved ACU In Multiple Colors And With Special Features

(Marietta, Georgia) Tru-Spec by Atlanco, one of the leading suppliers of BDUs and other apparel to the law enforcement and military sectors, has introduced a brand new style BDU focused specifically on the requirements of tactical team members.

Tru-Spec’s innovative new TRU Tactical Response Uniform is based on the ACU recently adopted by the U.S. Army, which is currently available from Tru-Spec. With input from several tactical officers around the country, including members of the Department of Homeland Security’s ICE SRT team in San Diego, Tru-Spec has added several proprietary design improvements to its TRU aimed at improving functionality, durability and comfort in the field. Unlike the standard ACU, which is available only in a military digital pattern, Tru-Spec is offering the new TRU in six popular color choices (black, khaki, olive, navy, woodland camo and three-color desert camo) and with several coordinated accessory items including combat caps, matching t-shirts, shoulder conversion kits and name tape kits. All fabrics were developed and manufactured in U.S. government-approved factories and built to withstand battlefield conditions.

Some of the exclusive design improvements available only in the new TRU include:

Zigzag stitching on the hook and loop of both the sleeve cuffs and the mandarin collar.

Extra deep front trouser pockets.

Double reinforced front trouser pocket openings to protect the pocket from wear and tear caused by the clip on pocket knives.

All hook and loop fastenings are secured with new YKK PowerHook .

Hidden 5" x 5" pockets in each side of the trouser cargo pockets.

Felled trouser inseams and felled jacket shoulder seams.

Thicker than normal leg drawstrings to ensure they stay tied.

Reinforced bar tack crotch seam.

Clean finish hook and loop pocket flaps and cuffs.

1" wide belt loops with 21/4" openings.

TRU Tactical Response Uniforms are available only from Tru-Spec dealers and distributors. For a list of dealers, visit the Tru-Spec website at www.truspec.com. Or, call Tru-Spec at 1-800-241-9414.