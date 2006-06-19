TRU-SPEC Introduces New TRU (TACTICAL RESPONSE UNIFORM), A Product Improved ACU In Multiple Colors And With Special Features
(Marietta, Georgia) Tru-Spec by Atlanco, one of the leading suppliers of BDUs and other apparel to the law enforcement and military sectors, has introduced a brand new style BDU focused specifically on the requirements of tactical team members.
Tru-Spec’s innovative new TRU Tactical Response Uniform is based on the ACU recently adopted by the U.S. Army, which is currently available from Tru-Spec. With input from several tactical officers around the country, including members of the Department of Homeland Security’s ICE SRT team in San Diego, Tru-Spec has added several proprietary design improvements to its TRU aimed at improving functionality, durability and comfort in the field. Unlike the standard ACU, which is available only in a military digital pattern, Tru-Spec is offering the new TRU in six popular color choices (black, khaki, olive, navy, woodland camo and three-color desert camo) and with several coordinated accessory items including combat caps, matching t-shirts, shoulder conversion kits and name tape kits. All fabrics were developed and manufactured in U.S. government-approved factories and built to withstand battlefield conditions.
Some of the exclusive design improvements available only in the new TRU include:
- Zigzag stitching on the hook and loop of both the sleeve cuffs and the mandarin collar.
- Extra deep front trouser pockets.
- Double reinforced front trouser pocket openings to protect the pocket from wear and tear caused by the clip on pocket knives.
- All hook and loop fastenings are secured with new YKK PowerHook .
- Hidden 5" x 5" pockets in each side of the trouser cargo pockets.
- Felled trouser inseams and felled jacket shoulder seams.
- Thicker than normal leg drawstrings to ensure they stay tied.
- Reinforced bar tack crotch seam.
- Clean finish hook and loop pocket flaps and cuffs.
- 1" wide belt loops with 21/4" openings.
TRU Tactical Response Uniforms are available only from Tru-Spec dealers and distributors. For a list of dealers, visit the Tru-Spec website at www.truspec.com. Or, call Tru-Spec at 1-800-241-9414.