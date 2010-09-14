Tru-Spec Introduces New TRU XTREME, the Most Highly Evolved Tactical Response Uniform in the World

Marietta, Georgia - TRU-SPEC® has announced the introduction of the technologically advanced TRU XTREME™, based on its popular TRU (Tactical Response Uniform).

The new TRU XTREME™ is actually four integrated components that can be worn separately or together. Each is designed with state of the art features that ensure maximum utility and comfort and each is manufactured from cutting edge fabrics that set new standards for toughness, durability and wearability.

TRU XTREME™ Uniform Pant & Shirt

Made from rugged, lightweight, U.S. made CORDURA® 50-50 nyulong cotton rip-stop, currently in use by the U.S. military. External knee and elbow pockets are made from tough, high tech

SuperFabric®.

• Pant features state-of-the-art pockets, fasteners and slide waistband.

• Shirt features versatile mandarin collar and pocketrs for every purpose. Tri-pocket on lower left sleeve has document window for displaying ID plus slots for pens and pencils. Tunnel system on right sleeve allows alternating tri-pocket from left arm to right arm with snap fasteners.

• Designed for superior comfort and maximum utility.

TRU XTREME™ Combat Shirt

Features a No Melt, No drip, 60/40 cotton nylon CORDURA® Baselayer body and 50/50 CORDURA® nylon cotton rip-stop sleeves.

• The comfortable alternative for wearing under a ballistic vest.

• The lightweight, super soft CORDURA®: brand Baselayer material breathes, wicks away moisture, helps protect against flash fires, and reduces burn injuries by charring.

• Interchangeable tunnel system and tri-pocket on lower sleeves.

TRU XTREME™ Vest

Made from tough, lightweight, U.S. made CORDURA® 50/50 nylon cotton rip-stop, currently in use by the U.S. military.

• Made to wear over the Combat shirt when the ballistic vest comes off.

• Mandarin collar.

• Zippered front and placket for smooth uniform appearance.

All TRU XTREME™ components are available in Black, Khaki, Olive Drab, Navy and MultiCam® in a wide range of sizes.

For more information, refer to the TRU-SPEC® website at www.truspec.com.