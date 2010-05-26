Tru-Spec Offers $14.95 Price on No Melt, No Drip, CORDURA® Brand Baselayer Undergarments During June/July

(Marietta, Georgia) TRU-SPEC® and several of its authorized retailers have announced a special promotion during June and July on selected pieces of TRU-SPEC’s protective and ultra comfortable CORDURA® Brand baselayer underwear. During the special promotion period, three undergarment items manufactured from CORDURA® Brand baselayer fabric will be priced at just @$14.95. Regular MSRP on the three items range from $21.95 to $29.95. The three items included in the promotion are:

-Short sleeve crew neck T-shirt

-Short sleeve mock-T shirt

-Boxer briefs

CORDURA® Brand baselayer undergarments are manufactured from a 60/40 cotton/nylon jersey knit that’s more comfortable, more protective, more durable and versatile than 100% cotton or polyester.

CORDURA® Brand baselayer includes these characteristics:

-EXTREME COMFORT: CORDURA® Brand baselayer is ultra soft to the touch and against the skin and the fabric actually breathes and allows air to reach the body.

-NO MELT, NO DRIP*: CORDURA® Brand baselayer won’t melt or drip like polyester so it helps protect against flash fires and reduces burn injury severity by charring.

-NO SWEAT: CORDURA® Brand baselayer absorbs moisture much more quickly than 100% cotton. It actually wicks moisture away from the skin and dries 2.5 times faster than 100% cotton.

-TOUGH AND DURABLE: With a greater strength-to-weight ratio than cotton and with exceptional abrasion resistance, CORDURA® Brand baselayer fabric is much less susceptible to holes, tears and snags.

CORDURA® Brand baselayer undergarments by TRU-SPEC® are manufactured with flat seam construction to reduce friction and with offset shoulder seams to avoid seam stacking. The fabric is also protected with freshFX® fabric technology for lasting freshness.

CORDURA® Brand baselayer undergarments by TRU-SPEC® are available only from authorized TRU-SPEC® dealers in seven popular colors. All colors are not available in all styles. Sizes range from Small to 3XL.

For more information, visit the TRU-SPEC® website at www.truspec.com.

*This garment is designed as a baselayer and is not flame retardant. It is not designed as the primary protective garment.