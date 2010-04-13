West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association Wins 2010 NAUMD Best Dressed Competition with Perfection Uniforms

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.-- The West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, which represents all 55 counties of the Mountain State, has been awarded a Best Dressed distinction by NAUMD (North-American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Dealers). In January 2005, the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association appointed a committee and, under the leadership of their president Sheriff Rodney Miller, formally began the daunting task of developing a statewide image for all departments.

Executive Director of the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, Melissa Garretson, says, “The Sheriffs of West Virginia worked together as a unit for several years to develop the standards for the new uniform. We are proud of the steps taken toward making the Office of Sheriff more professional.”

The changeover is the first time in the history of West Virginia that the Sheriffs have a consistent uniform image. As a result, sheriff uniforms across the state now consist of black shirts with distinctive gray epaulets and pocket flaps, a matching gray tie, and gray pants with a black stripe down each leg.

Steve Gilkeson, Executive Vice President of Perfection Uniforms, comments, “Perfection was honored to assist the committee during the developmental process, from fabric/color selection to particular technological upgrades which serve to enhance image, practicality, comfort, and mobility.”

Best Dressed distinction was determined in regard to overall design excellence of a uniform program. Criteria included:

• Innovative design for use within the environment and special conditions

• Effectiveness in meeting image goals

• Innovative use of fabric, design, and accessories

• Overall attractiveness of entire program

• Effectiveness in design in identification of each team within the department

“The development of the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association achievement in creating a uniform program accepted by all parties was both unique and dramatic,” according to Richard J. Lerman, President of NAUMD. “The design included all the latest and most important safety elements as well as sharp and well conceived color and design looks. The contributions of all concerned made this unique program instantly a winner with the judges and the industry!”

ABOUT PERFECTION UNIFORMS

Perfection Uniforms is one of the fastest growing uniform companies in the U.S. and Canada. They have been recognized by Apparel magazine as one of the “Top 50 Most Innovative Companies” and have garnered the industry-coveted Univator Award (given by UniformMarket) for the past three years. In 2009, the manufacturer was recognized in their home state’s publication BusinessTN as one of the fastest growing companies in Tennessee and has also gained notoriety abroad in Monocle magazine. Perfection is represented exclusively by the Unison Marketing Group (www.unisonmarketingusa.com) and through a select network of valued dealers. For more information, visit Perfection Uniforms, or call 1-800-476-4964.