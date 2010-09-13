Perfection Uniforms LLC Acquired by Senior Management

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.-- Perfection Uniforms, LLC, the leading innovator in Police, Fire, EMS and DNR uniforms, has been acquired from Ancienne Chemise Inc./Claude Goulet by SteveCo, LLC, a holding company controlled by Steven D. Olesky and Steven M. Gilkeson, current officers in the company. Investment capital supporting the transaction was provided by a European financial investor as well as strategic industry investor.

Steve Olesky, President/CEO of Perfection Uniforms, stated that“We now have the opportunity… and more importantly, the means to realize our full potential. We thank Mr. Goulet for a favorable purchase arrangement, and we are very grateful to our investors for their support and for their recognition and understanding of our vision for the future growth of Perfection Uniforms.”

Perfection Uniforms, a premium brand of Police, Fire, DNR and EMS uniforms, is known for its innovative product development initiatives which have resulted in a designation as one of Apparel magazine’s “Top 50 Most Innovative Companies.” Additionally, Perfection Uniforms has held UniformMarket’s Univator award for four consecutive years by successfully applying the best that technology has to offer, to enhance uniform image, comfort, and performance.

Steve Gilkeson, Executive Vice President, notes that“We will continue to pioneer new concepts such as our groundbreaking Eco Responsible MtxEcoSeries uniforms and with this new investment, we will further strengthen our marketing presence to agencies across the US and Canada.”

SteveCo was represented and assisted in this transaction by:

- Mark B. Frost of Frost & Co., LLC ( www.frostcollc.com ), a boutique investment banking firm, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Frost & Co. arranged the transaction and the financing and an affiliate of FrostCo has become a co-owner with Perfection Uniforms Management.

- Tracy A. Powell and Gregory J. Pease of Nashville based law firm Sherrard & Roe PLC (www.sherrardroe.com) served as counsel to Perfection Uniforms’ Management.

Additionally, Ronald D. Williams in the Nashville office of Decosimo & Co. (www.decosimo.com) provided consulting and transaction support.