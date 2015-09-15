Angel Armor™ Offering 20% Off Ballistic Door Panels to Promote Officer Safety

Fort Collins, CO. — With the changing landscape and increased threats to Law Enforcement in today’s unpredictable environments, Angel Armor, LLC (“Angel Armor”) is offering 20% off Ballistic Door Panels to enhance officer safety.

“Officer safety is what drives us,” said Josh Richardson, Co-Owner of Angel Armor. “We want every Law Enforcement Officer to feel safe, protected and confident when doing their job. In light of shifting sentiments and recent events, we are providing an attractive offer to help remove barriers to officer safety.

Angel Armor Ballistic Door Panels give Law Enforcement the advantage to protect and respond by turning doors into shields. The thin and lightweight design installs with unprecedented ease, the fastest in the industry. Angel Armor Ballistic Door panels are available for the industry’s leading Police vehicles.

About Angel Armor Ballistic Door Panels

Using proprietary technology, Angel Armor’s Ballistic Door Panels are cost-effective, lightweight and surpass stringent environmental testing. They provide law enforcement with maximum safety and peace of mind, exceeding NIJ IIIA standards for multi-round protection as well as special protection against rounds such as the .45 ACP Speer Gold Dot Hollow Point and 9 mm Luger Federal LE Tactical Hydra-Shok. Installed inside the door within minutes, Angel Armor’s Ballistic Door Panels protect while adding less than nine pounds to the vehicle door. For more information, visit angelarmor.com.

About Angel Armor

Angel Armor provides advanced ballistic solutions for heroes who protect our way of life. Angel Armor is dedicated to the production and optimization of advanced armor solutions for ballistic protection. With innovative manufacturing processes and techniques, made only in the U.S., Angel Armor’s product attributes range from soft to hard and concealed to structural. To learn more about Angel Armor’s Ballistic Door Panels, please visit angelarmor.com. Connect with Angel Armor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.