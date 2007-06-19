American Body Armor Honored by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for Donation to C.O.P.S.

Jacksonville, FL,— American Body Armor (ABA), a leading manufacturer of concealable body armor for law enforcement professionals, has received a Meritorious Award from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for its support of C.O.P.S, or Concerns of Police Survivors.

ABA donated $2,500 to the JSO and C.O.P.S. to provide dozens of grave markers that were placed at the graves of fallen Northeast Florida police officers during Police Memorial Week. The donation from ABA supports the efforts of C.O.P.S, an organization that assists in rebuilding the lives of surviving families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

“American Body Armor deserves special recognition for its support of C.O.P.S,” said Jacksonville Sheriff John Rutherford. “Both ABA and its parent company, the Armor Holdings Products Group, have had a longstanding and special relationship with JSO and the Northeast Florida C.O.P.S. chapter and we are grateful for their support.”

Each year, dozens of police officers nationwide are killed in the line of duty and their families and co-workers are left to cope with the tragic loss. “The families of Northeast Florida’s fallen officers need every bit of support they can get, and we at American Body Armor are happy to do our part,” said Heather Fraser, project manager for American Body Armor.