Armor Express Debuts Saves Reenactments at SHOT Show 2015

(Las Vegas, NV) – This year at the 2015 SHOT Show (the premier shooting, hunting, and outdoor trade show in Las Vegas) – Armor Express debuted their first installment of their saves reenactments, highlighting the moment in which an officer’s life is saved by their bullet resistant vest.

The first film of its kind from Armor Express, Saved: Josh Caulkins, showcases the importance of training, the sobering reality of putting one’s life on the line for the greater good, and the steadfast commitment an officer must exhibit to “get the job done”.

This film was assembled following a retreat designed to bring together the families that make up the Armor Express group of saves – promoting healing and ultimately forming a network of individuals who have gone through similar life altering situations. During that weekend retreat the officers were interviewed and filmed with the ultimate goal of sharing their stories and raising awareness regarding the importance of armoring up every day.

Deputy Josh Caulkins was saved on March 23rd, 2011. He was shot in the chest with a 16 gauge shotgun at an arms-length distance. His Ara-Shock™ semi-rigid insert caught the majority of the threat and he was able to return to his patrol vehicle, donn his tactical carrier, and return to the scene making the arrest himself. Caulkins was wearing a Halo™ IIIA concealable vest. He lives with his wife Krista in Tyler, Texas.

