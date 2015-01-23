Armor Express Releases 2015 Product Catalog

(Las Vegas, NV) – Marking the first day of the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Armor Express officially releases their 2015 product catalog filled with their latest body armor solutions.

The lineup includes a robust list of NIJ certified soft and hard armor products, tactical, concealable, and overt patrol carriers, as well as a number of body armor related accessories. The most recent additions to their product offerings include:

• Raven™ Tactical Vest

• Echo and Traverse Overt Patrol Carrier

• Upgrades to our Revolution™ Concealable Carrier: Tactical Upgrade; Scent-Lok™ liner; Thor-Shield™ liner

• C-Shock Concealable Special Threat Plate

• Rapid and Responder Base Plate Carriers

• Base Tactical Pouches

• Backpacks and Internal Armor Solutions (B.A.G.; QRF Ruck; Covert Cover Pack)

• First Responder Carry Bag

• A New Line of AE Ballistic Helmets

• Vortex level II Soft Armor

• Military Section

• Corrections Section

Armor Express proudly serves the men and women of the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement communities. Currently Armor Express maintains prime contracts with the United States Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as, numerous high profile domestic and international Police organizations.

Armor Express continues their MISSION of SAVING LIVES by providing superior quality body armor with unparalleled protection, comfort, wearability and service.

Request a printed copy of the Armor Express 2015 product catalog here.

Or download it online here.

If you will be at the SHOT Show this year you can visit the Armor Express booth #31103.