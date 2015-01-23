Armor Express Releases The Raven Tactical Carrier
The Raven Tactical Carrier – Released at SHOT Show 2015
Armor Express has released a new tactical carrier this year – the Raven™.
The Raven™ was specifically designed with the fast-paced, low-profile operator in mind. The Trilogrid™ laser cut MOLLE webbing, along with the aggressive structure of the vest make it a high-speed, fully customizable tactical carrier solution. The Raven™ features a single point quick release system that is considered one of the most efficient in our industry. As easy to reassemble as it is to release, this system offers real-world applications, and encourages you to incorporate it into your daily tactical training regimen.
Standard Features:
- Trilogrid™ Laser cut MOLLE webbing platform
- Ambidextrous horizontal knife sleeves
- Utility ports on shoulder pads and front of carrier
- 3D spacer mesh inner lining for air channel and heat reduction
- Kangaroo utility pouch for document and equipment storage
- Rear carry handle
- Fully adjustable cummerbund with pockets accommodating soft armor inserts
- Bottom loading rifle plate pockets on front and rear of carrier
- Non-skid shoulder grip to improve weapon mounting and control
The Raven™ can be found at this year’s SHOT Show booth #31103