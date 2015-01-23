Armor Express Releases The Raven Tactical Carrier

The Raven Tactical Carrier – Released at SHOT Show 2015

Armor Express has released a new tactical carrier this year – the Raven™.

The Raven™ was specifically designed with the fast-paced, low-profile operator in mind. The Trilogrid™ laser cut MOLLE webbing, along with the aggressive structure of the vest make it a high-speed, fully customizable tactical carrier solution. The Raven™ features a single point quick release system that is considered one of the most efficient in our industry. As easy to reassemble as it is to release, this system offers real-world applications, and encourages you to incorporate it into your daily tactical training regimen.

Standard Features:

Trilogrid™ Laser cut MOLLE webbing platform

Ambidextrous horizontal knife sleeves

Utility ports on shoulder pads and front of carrier

3D spacer mesh inner lining for air channel and heat reduction

Kangaroo utility pouch for document and equipment storage

Rear carry handle

Fully adjustable cummerbund with pockets accommodating soft armor inserts

Bottom loading rifle plate pockets on front and rear of carrier

Non-skid shoulder grip to improve weapon mounting and control

The Raven™ can be found at this year’s SHOT Show booth #31103