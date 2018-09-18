Armor Express to showcase ballistic armor innovations for law enforcement at the 2018 NTOA Conference

Company’s head-to-toe solutions bring state-of the-art protection to agencies and officers worldwide

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. — Central Lake Armor Express, Inc. (“Armor Express”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor solutions, will proudly demonstrate several of its ground-breaking offerings at the Law Enforcement Operations Conference & Trade Show hosted by the National Tactical Officers Association (“NTOA”) on September 16-21 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Booth #541).

Among the law enforcement products that will be on display are the Company’s concealable, overt and tactical carrier lines which provide unparalleled coverage, flexibility and comfort; ballistic and non-ballistic helmets by Busch PROtective that offer extreme stopping power and lightweight benefits; as well as ceramic and steel plates designed for rapid up-armoring and capable of withstanding today’s rifle round threats.

Attendees will see first-hand some of Armor Express’ latest flagship products, including the:

American Revolution Concealable Carrier, featuring an exceptional design with attention to detail, while offering maximum comfort, breathe-ability and durability. Fitted female carrier also available.

featuring an exceptional design with attention to detail, while offering maximum comfort, breathe-ability and durability. Fitted female carrier also available. Hard Core H3 Carrier, with a low-profile build, BRAVO cut panels that offer enhanced coverage and a more accurate fit, and a Dynamic Cummerbund System which enables more efficient movement.

with a low-profile build, BRAVO cut panels that offer enhanced coverage and a more accurate fit, and a Dynamic Cummerbund System which enables more efficient movement. Laser Cut Plate Carrier (LCPC), suitable for patrol and task forces, and featuring a lightweight construction that fits most hard armor plates and soft ballistic plate backers.

suitable for patrol and task forces, and featuring a lightweight construction that fits most hard armor plates and soft ballistic plate backers. Special Assignment Unit (SAU) Plate Carrier, with a sleek, lightweight and modular design, Laser Cut and MOLLE configurations, Quad Ventilation Liner (QVL) and optional Cummerbund Wraps.

with a sleek, lightweight and modular design, Laser Cut and MOLLE configurations, Quad Ventilation Liner (QVL) and optional Cummerbund Wraps. Busch AMP-1 TP, AMP-1 E and AMH-2 Helmets , which represent the ultimate breakthrough in ballistic science and design around the head, exceeding force protection requirements. VPAM-certified, the AMP-1 TP helmet weighs an average of 3.6 pounds and is able to stop ballistic threats as close as .78” from the edge and multiple shots on a small surface area. AMP-1 E is certified to NIJ IIIA and against fragmentation, with a V50 rating of 2,230ft/s. It features an advanced padding system, wheel-dial system and unique rail system for comfort, practicality and capability. AMH-2 (non-ballistic) offers high-level impact protection, ventilation and comfort. Certified to EN 397 for impact attenuation, it leverages a Comfort Protection Pad (CPP) suspension and wheel dial technology for a tailored and secure fit.

, which represent the ultimate breakthrough in ballistic science and design around the head, exceeding force protection requirements.

For more views of these innovations and other products on display, please visit: http://bit.ly/NTOA2018.

In related news, Armor Express’ Saves Program Manager, Brian Murphy, will also be making two insightful presentations at the NTOA Conference entitled, “Never Give Up: Sikh Temple Shooting Incident Debrief and Survival Mindset for Deadly Force Encounters”. The seminars sponsored by Armor Express will take place on Wednesday, September 19 at 8:00 a.m. ET and Thursday, September 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET, respectively.

“Having spent a good portion of my career in law enforcement and later, serving the larger public safety industry, I realize the importance of having the best protection possible,” stated Frank Cappo, the Company’s newly appointed Vice President of Sales. “At NTOA, we will showcase many of our 2018 innovations, along with some of our historical best sellers, all of which provide officers with unparalleled safety and peace of mind. Further, we are very excited with the opportunities ahead, given the breakthroughs we have made working with our partners in bringing to market the newest innovations in ballistic technology, carrier designs and manufacturing processes. The coming year will be transformative for our Company and the thousands of officers around the country and globally, especially with our expanded manufacturing capacity and heightened emphasis on service.”

About Armor Express

Armor Express is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor systems. Founded in 2005, the Company has grown to become one of the largest providers of soft and hard armor products and accessories, serving the domestic and Federal law enforcement market, U.S. Military and America’s allies around the world. Through its strategic partnerships with technology innovators and its unwavering commitment to advance research & development, the Company’s customers benefit from state-of-the-art protective solutions and best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.armorexpress.com.

