Confirmed: Armor Express Save in Flint Township, MI

An officer was shot in the line of duty Friday, January 23rd 2015 in Flint Township, Michigan. It was confirmed today that the officer was wearing an Armor Express vest and that the vest prevented serious injury or death. At this point the following information has been made public (this information will be updated as more information is released):

• Officer name: Unreleased

• Incident: Officer shot following a traffic stop

• Extent of injury: Officer shot in both the arm and in the left torso

• Threat: Taurus® .40Cal

• Location: Flint Township, Michigan

• Police department: Flint Township PD

• Vest worn: Unreleased

