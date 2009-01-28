ICS Receives NIJ Approval for Body Armor Testing

Brunswick, Ohio – The United States Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, National Institute of Justice (NIJ) has approved ICS Laboratories, Inc. to conduct compliance testing on ballistic protective body armor. The NIJ approval follows ICS’s August 2008 accreditation from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology for the testing of personal body armor.

With this recent approval, the National Institute of Justice can be numbered among the long list of certification organizations that have approved ICS Laboratories conformity assessment abilities as the basis for issuing certifications to various types of Personal Protective Equipment. ICS by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation which accredits ICS for the testing of a wide range of personal protective equipment including (but not limited to) military ballistic protection, chemical and biological protective clothing, respiratory protection and specialized eye, face and head protection equipment.

ICS has four live-fire test ranges and two high power pneumatic test platforms utilized in the testing of personal ballistic armor, ballistic helmets, and vehicle armor. They perform ballistic testing under contract for the U.S. Army, U.S. Special Forces, the USMC and private manufactures of armor and ballistic protective equipment.