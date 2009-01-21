New Urban Assault Systems Available from Protective Products International

Advanced Protective Gear for Urban Special Operations

SUNRISE, FL - Protective Products International (“PPI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Protective Products of America, Inc. (PPA: TSX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced ballistic protective products provides law enforcement tactical operators with four versions of advanced protective gear.

The Hornet is the law enforcement version of PPI’s U.S.M.C. Modular Tactical Vest (MTV). The Hornet provides full 360 degree load bearing capability in a 2-point emergency release system. Made of 1000 denier construction with a cool mesh inner surface for greater air circulation, adjustable shoulders, and an emergency extraction drag strap, the Hornet is a modular system accommodating additional collar, throat, biceps, side gap, groin and lower back armor protection. The Hornet also accepts side SAPI carriers and is MOLLE compatible. A front abdominal flap secures an external cummerbund and has a kangaroo pouch for documents or a holster. The Hornet is available with a wide selection of equipment pouches. The Hornet is available with PPI’s Armorlite™ ST, Armorlite™TG and Armorlite™ ballistic systems.

The Operator, originally designed for U.S.M.C. special operations units, is built for speed and function; an ideal vest for snipers. Made of 1000 denier construction in an ultra low-profile, the Operator shoulder cut allows a more secure rifle butt stock to shoulder fit. Featuring the same 2-point emergency release system as the Hornet, the Operator is also a modular system accepting a variety of protective gear accessories and is MOLLE compatible. The Operator is also available with PPI’s Armorlite™ ST, Armorlite™TG and Armorlite™ ballistic systems.

The Dynamic Entry vest is modeled after the Hornet and provides a conventional 6-point adjustable design. The modular Dynamic Entry vest accommodates a variety of additional PPI’ protective gear accessories and is also available with PPI’s ballistic systems.

The Cobra is PPI’s most affordable tactical design with full front, back and side protection. This basic PPI tactical side-opening vest features front and back hard armor plate pockets an internal cummerbund and is compatible with load bearing vests.

Protective Products International’s Armorlite™ST is PPI’s premier ballistic system and is the latest development in high performance packages. Comprised of Teijin Twaron® High Performance Fibers and Honeywell’s Spectra Shield®II the Armorlite™ST series is available in Level II or Level IIIA. Armorlite™TG is PPI’s NIJ certified ballistic package for Levels II or IIIA utilizing the latest Twaron® advanced fibers from Teijin Aramid and GoldFlex® from Honeywell advanced materials. PPI’s Armorlite™ is an all Twaron® Aramid ballistic series. It offers lighter, thinner, and more flexible protection to those who demand comfort combined with value. Available in Level IIA only, the Armorlite™ series is comprised of 100% Twaron® materials.

About Protective Products International

Protective Products International (“PPI”) located in Sunrise, Florida is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of advanced products used to provide ballistic protection for personnel and vehicle in the military and law enforcement markets. Other products include concealable soft body armor for law enforcement and the Modular Tactical Vest ({MTV”), a ballistic system for the U.S. Marine Corps. For more information on PPI, log on to www.body-armor.com.