Point Blank Enterprises Announces New GSA Advantage! Schedule for its Core Brands, including Point Blank Body Armor, PACA Body Armor, PARACLETE and Protective Products Enterprises

Pompano Beach, FL, August 2013 – Point Blank Enterprises (“PBE”), the worldwide leader in the production of soft body armor and related protective solutions, today announced that the company’s U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule is now publicly available online through the GSA Advantage!® website.

Under contract number GS-07F-9029D, Point Blank Enterprises has been approved to sell to government agencies, all of its major product lines, including the latest advancements in protective solutions under the Point Blank Body Armor, PACA Body Armor, PARACLETE® and Protective Products Enterprises brands. The company has initially placed over 1,900 line items and most of its best selling concealable, tactical body armor systems and accessories including hard armor plates, helmets, and ballistic shields on GSA Advantage!

“We’re pleased to offer our customers the most innovative protective solutions the market has to offer through GSA,” stated Michael Foreman, Vice President of Government and International Sales and head of Product Line Management at Point Blank Enterprises. “Our customers demand not only the best, they deserve it. And at Point Blank, we consistently strive to improve our customers’ experience by providing them with the products they need, on time and in the most convenient manner. By having products available on GSA under all four of our brands, we now provide our customers with an easy-to-access, easy-to-use way to choose from all of our protective systems and products at preferred pricing.”

With GSA Advantage!®, Federal employees are able to research, compare, and purchase a complete range of products and services all on one centrally located website. Body armor and other protective solutions are available for purchase throughout all 50 states, as well as for customers in the far-reaching posts and ports around the world. With over 100,000 products to choose from, GSA Advantage! has become a one-stop shopping destination for the Federal and Law Enforcement markets.

With GSA Advantage!, customers can search for items using keywords, part numbers, National Stock Numbers (NSNs), manufacturer names, contractor names and/or contract numbers; browse by category of products and services; configure products and add accessories; place orders directly online; set and review delivery options, and more. Through Point Blank Enterprises or its nationwide distribution network, anyone purchasing products through GSA can also obtain the highest level of service and support for years to come.

Mr. Foreman continued, “In addition to our new Point Blank Enterprises GSA Schedule, we will continue to provide our products to select nationwide distributors with whom we have long-standing relationships in order to ensure our Federal and Law Enforcement customers around the world, receive the dedicated support and service they need. Our goal has been and will always remain, to save lives.”

To see the latest innovations from Point Blank Enterprises, and any of our trusted brands, please visit us online at:

· Point Blank Enterprises: www.pointblankenterprises.com

· PARACLETE®: www.paracletearmor.com

· Point Blank Body Armor: www.pointblankarmor.com

· PACA Body Armor: www.pacabodyarmor.com

· Protective Products: www.body-armor.com

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (“PBEI”) is a leading provider of high performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation and stab resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Apparel Corporation of America (PACA), Protective Products and PARACLETE® , the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic and soft armor systems in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com.