Point Blank Solutions Receives ‘NIJ .06 Seal of Approval’ for Advanced Body Armor Systems Enhanced Hi-Lite™ and Perform-X Series Among Solutions Certified Under New Rigorous Standard

Point Blank Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink Sheets: PBSO.PK), a leader in the field of protective body armor, today announced that three of the Company’s flagship ballistic armor systems have been certified as meeting new rigorous performance standards set forth by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ).

The NIJ has granted Levels IIA and II certification, respectively, to Point Blank’s BIIA and BII ballistic models, which will be available under the Hi-Lite™ Series from Point Blank Body Armor and Perform-X Series from Protective Apparel Corporation of America (PACA), the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries. Additionally, the NIJ has granted Level IIIA certification to the Company’s KXPIIIA ballistic package, to be sold under the Hi-Lite XP™ and Perform XP™ brands accordingly. These systems combine the latest state-of-the-art technologies and cutting-edge materials which meet the most demanding requirements for high-performance and protection, while satisfying critical comfort needs with ultra-flexible and light-weight designs.

Marking one of the most significant updates to ballistic protection requirements in years, the new NIJ Standard-0101.06 (released in July 2008) establishes tougher performance mandates and test methods for the ballistic resistance of personal body armor, with the goal of improving and ensuring that the highest possible life-protecting capabilities are provided. It reviews NIJ body armor classifications, details requirements (i.e., acceptance criteria, workmanship, armor backing material, etc.), and addresses test methods including velocity measurement equipment, wet conditioning, test preparation, etc.

Point Blank’s newly approved models underwent complex testing procedures which included testing with ammunition calibers at higher velocities and increased frequencies (NIJ 06 requires 144 shots to be fired versus 04’s 48 shots) than previously required. Another significant performance requirement concerned energy/trauma transfer, also called ‘backface’ measurement. The requirements of backface are no more than 44mm in indentation. Models also had to withstand an artificial aging process involving exposure to high temperatures and humidity. This indicates the armor’s ability to maintain ballistic integrity after exposure to extreme field conditions such as heat moisture and mechanical wear.

“We’re pleased to have a piece of the certification process behind us and now look forward to getting our leading-edge solutions to the law enforcement men and women who rely on Point Blank for life-saving protection,” stated Michael Foreman, SVP of Domestic and International Sales. “Receiving NIJ .06 approval underscores our dedication to developing, testing and delivering the kind of technologically-advanced body armor systems that ensure officer safety is never compromised. These new certified products will headline our commercial offering, with others slated for introduction later this year pending NIJ .06 approval.”



