U.S. Armor Announces New Lightweight Enforcer™ XLT Concealable Vest

New vest is first made from Kevlar™ Comfort XLT, the lightest, most flexible pure aramid ballistic fabric still certified by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ)

Santa Fe Springs, CA - U.S. Armor Corporation today announced the availability of its new Enforcer XLT concealable ballistic vest, the first to feature Dupont Kevlar™ Comfort XLT. “Kevlar Comfort XLT is the lightest and most flexible pure aramid ballistic fabric still certified by the NIJ,” said company president Steven Armellino.

According to Armellino, the new vest also incorporates Honeywell Gold Flex and is available in three models for threat levels IIA, II, and III, all meeting current NIJ 0101.04 standards. The U.S. Border Patrol, after awarding a contract to U.S. Armor in February 2005, has already used the vest almost exclusively, Armellino said.

“We can’t think of a more demanding environment to test the comfort and flexibility of our new lightweight vests,” said Armellino. “Plus, the added credibility of Dupont Kevlar and its 30-year track record of innovation and successful protection makes this new product even more exciting.”

Like all U.S. Armor ballistic vests, the new Enforcer XLT carries a five-year warranty on the ballistic panels. All U.S. Armor vests are tailored using exclusive belt-to-belt measurements and offer 60-day Comfort/Fit Guarantee.

For more information, please visit www.usarmor.com or call 800-443-9798.