U.S. Armor Corporation, in Partnership with the CSE Insurance Group, Present the Vests for the Best 2013

Cerritos, Calif. - The Civil Service Employees (CSE) Insurance Group, in partnership with U.S. Armor Corporation, Sheriffs and You Foundation (SAY) and Bichlmeier Insurance Services, presented the Vests for the Best 2013 at the recent Fiesta Hermosa, Saturday, August 31, 2013 in Hermosa Beach, CA. CSE Insurance Group recognizes that law enforcement dedicates their lives to protecting their communities and the citizens that live in those communities. They planned this event to give something back to these individuals in appreciation of all that they do to protect us and our communities.

What they chose to award was 18 upgraded ballistic armor vests from local body armor manufacturer, U.S. Armor Corporation. Now, 18 officers will enjoy a brand new Enforcer XLT vest at a Threat Level of IIIA. These vests will protect these officers from all handgun threats all the way up to a .44 Magnum. This unique ballistic package is the thinnest, lightest and most heat-resistant vest that U.S. Armor offers. These officers will now experience a reduced level of heat stress, reduced fatigue, and a level of flexibility that will significantly add to their comfort and overall effectiveness in the line of duty.

U.S. Armor and CSE Insurance believe in supporting local southern California law enforcement officers and ensuring that they have the best equipment possible in order to perform their jobs safely, comfortably and effectively.