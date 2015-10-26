Angel Armor™ Ballistic Door Panels Now Available for Expanded Ford® Vehicle Line-up

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Angel Armor, LLC (“Angel Armor”) today announced the expansion of their flagship product, Ballistic Door Panels, for the Ford® Expedition SSV, F-150 and Super Duty series (F-250, F-350), transforming doors into shields with revolutionary ballistic protection.

Installed inside the door within minutes, Angel Armor’s Level IIIA Ballistic Door Panels give officers the advantage to protect and respond while adding less than ten pounds to the vehicle door. They provide Law Enforcement with maximum safety and peace of mind, exceeding NIJ standards for multi-round and special threat protection.

“We are continuously exploring new opportunities to add to our flagship product line and enhance officer safety,” said Dave Goldfain, Director of Sales and Marketing for Angel Armor. “Our Law Enforcement partners spoke, and we listened. We are excited to offer our Ballistic Door Panels for popular Ford Police Vehicles, protecting additional men and women of Law Enforcement.”

Angel Armor Ballistic Door Panels are ultra thin, lightweight and install with unprecedented ease — the fastest in the industry. Angel Armor continuously evaluates options for its Ballistic Door Panel offering and will communicate any additional vehicle offerings on angelarmor.com.

ABOUT ANGEL ARMOR BALLISTIC DOOR PANELS

Using proprietary technology, Angel Armor’s Ballistic Door Panels are cost-effective, lightweight and surpass stringent environmental testing. They provide law enforcement with maximum safety and peace of mind, exceeding NIJ IIIA standards for multi-round protection as well as special protection against rounds such as the .45 ACP Speer Gold Dot Hollow Point and 9 mm Luger Federal LE Tactical Hydra-Shok. Installed inside the door within minutes, Angel Armor’s Ballistic Door Panels protect while adding less than nine pounds to the vehicle door. For more information, visit angelarmor.com.

ABOUT ANGEL ARMOR

Angel Armor provides advanced ballistic solutions for heroes who protect our way of life. Angel Armor is dedicated to the production and optimization of advanced armor solutions for ballistic protection. With innovative manufacturing processes and techniques, made only in the U.S., Angel Armor’s product attributes range from soft to hard and concealed to structural. To learn more about Angel Armor, please visit angelarmor.com. Connect with Angel Armor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.