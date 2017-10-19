See the Kustom Signals Eyewitness Vantage Body-Worn Video with Yardarm holster activation at 2017 IACP Conference

The Yardarm Holster Aware Sensor will soon be available for use with Eyewitness Vantage Body-Worn Video

LENEXA, Kan. – Kustom Signals, Inc. and Yardarm Technologies, Inc. announced today that EyewitnessTM Vantage body-worn video will soon be available with the Yardarm Holster AwareTM Sensor for auto-activation when an officer unholsters their weapon. The jointly developed solution will be available for demonstration at the 2017 IACP Conference in Philadelphia. Agencies are invited to register to evaluate the product at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Vantage_Yardarm_Eval or at the Kustom Signals booth (Booth 2918) during the conference.

The Yardarm Holster Aware sensor immediately alerts the Vantage body-worn camera when an officer’s weapon is unholstered. The camera automatically begins recording, and if configured to do so, unholstering by one officer can also trigger the camera of their partner for additional video angles. With pre-event recording turned on, the camera will capture up to 30 seconds of video prior to drawing of the weapon. Once activated, the camera actively records until manually turned off.

“This advanced technology enhances officer safety by allowing officers’ focus to remain on the escalating event. Yardarm’s hands-free trigger of the Vantage body-camera ensures that critical video and audio evidence is captured,” said Ivan Daza, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Kustom Signals. “We are excited to offer Yardarm’s important new technology with our Vantage body worn camera and to offer both products as a bundled package at a price below what many competing body worn camera companies charge for just their camera.”

Contact Kustom Signals today for pricing, availability and the opportunity to evaluate this Vantage activation system.

About Kustom Signals, Your No Risk Partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour (mapping laser) product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpdinc.com

About Yardarm

A technology leader in public safety Internet-of-Things, Yardarm Technologies, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing first responder safety, building community trust, and empowering departments to make decisions that save lives. Yardarm patented Gun Aware™ and Holster Aware™ technology enables smart, wearable solutions that automatically activate body-worn cameras, capture detailed forensic firearm data and communicate critical weapon events to dispatch, even if the officer cannot. For more information, visit www.yardarmtech.com.